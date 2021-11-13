Edinburg street getting $3 million facelift to improve traffic

Traffic congestion near UTRGV’s Edinburg campus could soon be a thing of the past thanks to $3 million in improvements for Schunior Street.

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said many drivers see the street as an expressway. It’s why the city and the university announced they’re investing $3 million to make sure this stretch of Schunior Street prioritizes people instead of cars.

A bond approved by local voters in 2018 and $350,000 from UTRGV will help pay for the project.

A median with landscaping will be installed in the street – along with a hike and bike trail.

More streetlights between Jackson Road and 5th Ave. will also be installed.

Crews will begin work on the project next week and will finish in around 8 months.

