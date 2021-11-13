Edinburg street getting $3 million facelift to improve traffic
Traffic congestion near UTRGV’s Edinburg campus could soon be a thing of the past thanks to $3 million in improvements for Schunior Street.
Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said many drivers see the street as an expressway. It’s why the city and the university announced they’re investing $3 million to make sure this stretch of Schunior Street prioritizes people instead of cars.
A bond approved by local voters in 2018 and $350,000 from UTRGV will help pay for the project.
A median with landscaping will be installed in the street – along with a hike and bike trail.
More streetlights between Jackson Road and 5th Ave. will also be installed.
Crews will begin work on the project next week and will finish in around 8 months.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg street getting $3 million facelift to improve traffic
-
Energy expert expresses concern over Texas’ electrical grid
-
Brownsville business seeing increase in shoppers after border restrictions lifted
-
Brownsville police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 16-year-old male
-
Brownsville elementary school forced into lockdown after driver crashes into school property