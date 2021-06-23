Edinburg Street Renamed in Honor of Fallen DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez

EDINBURG – A street will be named in honor of fallen DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez.

DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez was shot in the line of duty back in April; he passed away four months later.

Earlier this month, Hidalgo County commissioners voted to rename a portion of North 10th Street in Edinburg, Trooper Moises Sanchez Boulevard.

On Wednesday, Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres will host the unveiling and ribbon cutting for that stretch of road.

Trooper Sanchez’s family will be the first people allowed to drive along the newly renamed boulevard.

