Edinburg to hold first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By: KRGV Digital Team
Edinburg will distribute 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to eligible recipients during a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 24.

Wristbands for the clinic will be distributed Tuesday, March 23, starting at 7 a.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 S. Stadium Drive in Edinburg. 

Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis for the following eligible recipients:

  • School and child care personnel
  • Frontline healthcare workers
  • People 50 years and older
  • People 18 and older with a health condition. 

A photo ID will be required to obtain a wristband, officials said. 

The clinic will take place Wednesday, March 24, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

