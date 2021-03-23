Edinburg to hold first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Edinburg will distribute 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to eligible recipients during a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 24.
Wristbands for the clinic will be distributed Tuesday, March 23, starting at 7 a.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 S. Stadium Drive in Edinburg.
Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis for the following eligible recipients:
- School and child care personnel
- Frontline healthcare workers
- People 50 years and older
- People 18 and older with a health condition.
A photo ID will be required to obtain a wristband, officials said.
The clinic will take place Wednesday, March 24, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.