Edinburg to host 5th annual Hometown of Heroes Half-Marathon

The City of Edinburg will hold their 5th Annual Hometown of Heroes Half-Marathon on Sunday, March 9, at 7 a.m.

This year’s event will feature a 10K, a half-marathon, and a two-person relay, according to a news release.

Runners have until Thursday, March 6 to register. Entry fees are $50 per person for the half-marathon, $25 per person for the 10K, and $50 per team for the two-person relay. A $10 discount is available for first responders and veterans.

The race will begin at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department, located 315 Mark S. Peña Drive, and take participants through some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, such as the municipal park, the Jackson Road Hike & Bike Trail, UTRGV, McIntyre Promenade, and the County Courthouse.

Packet pickup will be available at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department on Friday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on the day of the race from 6 a.m. to 6:45 a.m.

You can register here.