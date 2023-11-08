Edinburg to McAllen connector closed after chase ends in rollover crash

Photo credit: Texas Department of Transportation

The Edinburg to McAllen connector at the Pharr Interchange is closed following a law enforcement pursuit that ended in a rollover crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The westbound I-2 frontage road between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road are also closed, TXDOT added, as they urged drivers to find an alternate route.

Southbound traffic on the I-69C main lanes that is approaching the interchange is being detoured to use the Edinburg to Harlingen direct connector.

Channel 5 News reached out to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo, who confirmed the Wednesday afternoon crash, adding that the vehicle was evading DPS.

The male subject being pursued by law enforcement crashed into two other vehicles. The driver was hospitalized and is expected to be arrested on a charge of evading arrest once he’s been cleared from the hospital, Montalvo added.

The occupants of the other vehicles involved in the crash were not injured.

Montalvo declined to provide further details.