Edinburg truck driver gets fined for parking on her own property

An Edinburg truck driver is taking action on the City of Edinburg after receiving a hefty fine.

Alicia Valle Esparza is a truck driver in Edinburg who had recently been fined $400 for parking her truck on her own property.

Esparza didn't realize that she had been breaking Edinburg's Code of Ordinance.

According to the City of Edinburg's Code of Ordinance, trucks weighing over 15,000 pounds are prohibited from parking on yards, public easements, sidewalks and unimproved street right of ways.

Esparza said she hopes the city will come up with a different parking plan that is more pandemic oriented.

"When they're not working, with COVID, they're not working —they have to bring these things home," Esparza said "They don't realize how much it's hurting the drivers."

