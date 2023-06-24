Edinburg unveils $5 million splash pad and redesigned city pool
Just in time for summer, the city of Edinburg unveiled their new all-inclusive splash pad along with their redesigned city pool.
The $5 million additions to the Edinburg Municipal Waterpark — located at 125 Mark S. Pena St. — were made with the special needs community in mind.
The all-inclusive splash pad, known as Pirate’s Cove, comes with an interactive pirate ship, tropical water features and an aquatic wheelchair ramp.
“The most important feature is that it is all-inclusive, “Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said. “It's important that this is available for everyone."
A new pool house with showers for men and women and a concession area were also installed at the water park.
The pool and splash pad are open Monday through Sunday, and fees to get in range from $1 to $2.
