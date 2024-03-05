Edinburg Vela, Santa Maria fall in Reg. IV Finals

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Two valley boys high school basketball teams remained after the Friday night's Reg. IV semifinals.

Both Edinburg Vela (5A) and Santa Maria (2A) advanced to the regional finals on Saturday.

Vela faced No. 2 ranked San Antonio Veterans Memorial at the Littleton Gym. Sabercats fell 66-53. They finished as Region Four runner-ups.

Santa Maria took a 66-45 to Thrall at Buda Johnson HS in the Reg. IV-2A finals.

Cougars started their season 4-12. They were on a 16-game win streak. They finished with a 20-13 record.