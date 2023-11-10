Edinburg veteran continues to serve his community

After serving in Vietnam in 1969, retired U.S. Army Sgt. Francisco Barrientes devoted his life to the community.

Barrientes is well known for his positive outlook on life, and years of community service.

While serving in Vietnam, a hand grenade struck his leg, and he was later shot in the face.

His injuries left him with only has one vocal cord and no esophagus, Barrientes said, adding that he can only eat through a feeding tube in his stomach.

Barrientes says he feels he was given a second chance for a reason.

“A lot of young men never made it back, some of them were less injured than what I was,” Barrientes said. “And I’ve devoted most of my life to volunteering. Back in 1971, I started volunteering in a church, cutting the grass and helping around the buildings."

When his kids started going to school in 1981, Barrientes started volunteering at their school.

Barrientes has volunteered over 35,000 hours at area schools. He said the happiness comes from within the community who give their love and respect for what he does.

In 2006, Barrientes Middle School in Edinburg was named in his honor.

Barrientes said it's important to always remember and honor veterans and their families.

