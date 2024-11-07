Edinburg voters pass several amendments to city charter

Edinburg voters passed more than 11 changes to their city charter.

One of the changes include Prop B, which allows the city manager, city attorney, city secretary and municipal court clerk to serve until removed by the city council. Currently, appointed positions are two to four year terms.

Prop H makes Edinburg's finance director a department head who reports to the city manager.

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. explained why there were so many propositions on the ballot.

"We want to make sure our city charter reflects what state law calls for, so that we avoid any confusions or any questions that someone may have as to what we do as a city and how we operate," Garza said.

Those votes still need to be canvassed.