Edinburg woman honors relatives lost to breast cancer with 5K run

An Edinburg woman is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a 5K fun run in Edinburg.

The Love Your Cha Chas 5K started 15 years ago when Joanne Perez lost her sister and mother to breast cancer.

The Love Your Cha Chas 5 K run is set for Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Richard Flores Stadium in Edinburg.

