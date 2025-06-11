Edinburg woman making history as the first female referee at Citrus Live

Carmen Cruz, of Edinburg, is set to be the first female referee at the historic Citrus Live building.

Cruz is a referee for New Breed Wrestling.

"The guys think that they can boss me around, but they can't because I'm the official," Cruz said. "It's amazing for me, being one of the first females, but also bringing in other females. So it's important to me. Wrestling is something that I've always watched, I've always watched since I was little."

The wrestling match is scheduled for Friday at Citrus Live, located at 108 North 12th Avenue in Edinburg. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the bell rings at 7 p.m.