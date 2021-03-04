Educators now eligible to receive COVID vaccine

Educators across the nation - including here in the Valley - are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local superintendents say it's a step in the right direction.

READ MORE: Texas teachers, child care workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine— Valley leaders respond

"It's just a matter of them shipping those vaccines to us and we will be able to do that for our entire staff and we'd be more than willing to support our entire community," PSJA ISD superintendent Jorge Arredondo said.

The Donna ISD and PSJA ISD school districts are already running community vaccine clinics. The superintendents say they are ready to function as "in house vaccine providers" for their faculty and staff.

They're hoping once plans are made -- the county will support them by providing vaccines.