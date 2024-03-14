El agente caído de la Patrulla Fronteriza Christopher Luna es enterrado en Edinburg
Este jueves 14 de marzo se realizó desde la basílica de San Juan los servicios fúnebres para Christopher Luna, el agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza quien murió tras el choque de helicóptero cerca de La Grulla ocurrido la semana pasada.
El funeral se transmitirá por Noticias RGV y se transmitirá en vivo en este artículo y en la página de Facebook de Noticias RGV en español.
