El agente caído de la Patrulla Fronteriza Christopher Luna es enterrado en Edinburg

9 hours 52 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, March 14 2024 Mar 14, 2024 March 14, 2024 11:53 AM March 14, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Santiago Caicedo

Este jueves 14 de marzo se realizó desde la basílica de San Juan los servicios fúnebres para Christopher Luna, el agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza quien murió tras el choque de helicóptero cerca de La Grulla ocurrido la semana pasada.

El funeral se transmitirá por Noticias RGV y se transmitirá en vivo en este artículo y en la página de Facebook de Noticias RGV en español. 

