El Paso mother mourns son killed in Brownsville bus stop crash

An El Paso woman arrived in Brownsville to mourn the loss of her 24-year-old son.

Marilyn Madero’s son was killed on Sunday, May 7 after an SUV slammed into a crowd of people at a bus stop in Brownsville outside a migrant shelter.

Hector Medina Medero succumbed from his injuries at the hospital. A total of 18 people were hit, and eight of them were killed, and the rest were critically injured.

Marilyn Madero said her son was buying a ticket to visit her in El Paso as a surprise. She said she’s been in pain since his death.

“A deep pain, but with some peace because I already know where my son is,” Marilyn Madero said. “This pain is a very strong pain, no one wants it in life.”

Marilyn Madero added that she’s trying to get her son’s body to be brought back to Venezuela for burial.

The accused driver of the crash — George Alvarez — remains jailed on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault following the charge.

