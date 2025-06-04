El Salvadorian national sentenced for assaulting Border Patrol agent in Rio Grande City

An El Salvadorian national has been sentenced to federal prison for assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Rio Grande City, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 21-year-old Oscar Adilio Sanchez-Rivera pleaded guilty on March 4 and was ordered to serve three years in prison. Since Sanchez-Rivera is not a U.S. citizen, he will also face removal proceedings following his imprisonment.

The assault occurred on Nov. 1, 2024, when authorities conducted a traffic stop in Rio Grande City when Sanchez-Rivera notified authorities of his undocumented status, according to the news release.

The news release said a Border Patrol agent attempted to place Sanchez-Rivera in the patrol unit when he attempted to evade arrest. Sanchez-Rivera punched the agent in the face and grabbed his finger, causing a fracture that needed surgery.

Sanchez-Rivera then fled on foot but was later apprehended, according to the news release.

He will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined at a later date.