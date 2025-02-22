Elderly couple left without home after fire destroys trailer in Alamo
An elderly couple is currently staying in a hotel after a fire destroyed the trailer they were renting in Alamo.
Alamo Fire Chief Roman Candelario Flores said they received a call about the fire at 9:15 a.m. Friday at Campo Alto. The elderly couple were away from home at a dialysis treatment at the time of the fire.
Flores said the possible preliminary cause of the fire may have been a space heater that was left on in the home. The trailer is a total loss and the couple will be staying at the hotel until Tuesday.
The American Red Cross has been called to offer assistance, and the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal continues to investigate.
