Elderly man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Edinburg
A 78-year-old man was killed Saturday night after he was struck by a vehicle while walking alongside the road.
A city of Edinburg spokesperson, Roxanne Lerma, said officers responded to the 2000 block of East University Drive at around 7:30 p.m. in reference to the accident.
Lerma said the investigation determined Juan Solis, of Edinburg, was walking on the outside lane when he was struck by a Ford Expedition.
The driver of the Expedition immediately stopped to render aid and cooperated with police.
Solis was transported by EMS to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.
