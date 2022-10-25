Election officials remind Valley residents about the do's and don't of polling sites

People in the Valley are getting ready to cast their vote, but before they do, there are some rules on what they can and can't do on polling sites.

All recording devices, such as phones, can not be on the premises, but instead 100 feet away of the polling site.

Wearing a candidate shirt or hat in the polling site is not allowed either.

"You don't want to be carrying in campaign shirts, or buttons for people who are on the ballot," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said. "You have the right to express yourself through your clothing, but you need to be mindful that if it's considered campaigning or electioneering for a candidate, you will be asked to cover it up."

Breaking one of these rules such as electioneering is a class C misdemeanor, and you can be cited for it.

Call your county elections department if you are unsure of what you can and can't do.

Hidalgo County polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

