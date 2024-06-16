Election results for races in Cameron and Hidalgo counties
Voters in Progreso elected a new mayor on Saturday
Hugo Gamboa, 37, received a majority of the votes in the special mayoral election for the city of Progreso, according to unofficial election results provided by Hidalgo County.
Gamboa received over 55% of the vote, or 727 votes. Gamboa works full time at the human resources department with the Texas Army National Guard. He faced former city alderman Hugo Martinez for the mayoral seat.
Both men ran for mayor after former Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis resigned in April following an indictment on federal drug charges.
Also in Progreso, Sandra V. Estrada won the special election for the Place 2 seat against Dago Trevino with over 53% of the votes, unofficial results show.
Over in Palmview, Javier Ramirez received 54% of the votes in the run-off election for the Place 1 council member seat against challenger Esequiel “Zeke” Ortiz, Jr., according to the unofficial results.
In Cameron County, Alejandro Garcia-Moreno was elected to the Cameron County Appraisal District Place 1 Board of Directors’ seat with nearly 63% of the votes, according to unofficial election results from the county.
Ricardo "Ricky" de la Garza received over 62% of the votes for the Cameron County Appraisal District Place 2 Board of Directors’ seat with nearly 61% of the votes, according to unofficial results.
The unofficial results from Cameron County show Edward C. Camarillo and Norma Lopez Harris were elected to the Place 6 and 7 seats, respectively, for the Texas Southmost College District.
All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified.
Progreso • Mayor
% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Gamboa, Hugo
|727
|55.08%
|Martinez, Raul
|593
|44.92%
Progreso • Council Member, PL 2
% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Estrada, Sandra V.
|704
|53.45%
|Treviño, Dago
|613
|46.55%
Palmview • Council Member, PL 1
% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Ramirez, Javier
|372
|54.63%
|Ortiz, Jr., Esequiel 'Zeke'
|309
|45.37%
Cameron County Appraisal District • Board of Directors, PL 1
% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Garcia-Moreno, Alejandro
|3184
|62.84%
|Hudson, Bill
|1883
|37.16%
Cameron County Appraisal District • Board of Directors, PL 2
% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|de la Garza, Ricardo "Ricky"
|3005
|60.26%
|Martinez, Ruben
|1982
|39.74%
Texas Southmost College • Board of Trustees, PL. 6
% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Camarillo, Edward C.
|2589
|58.68%
|De Leon, J.J.
|1823
|41.32%
Texas Southmost College • Board of Trustees, PL. 7
% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Lopez Harris, Norma
|2517
|57.65%
|Silva, Hilda
|1849
|42.35%
