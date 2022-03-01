Election workers across the Valley gear up for Texas primary election day

Elections departments across the Valley are gearing up for the Texas primary election on Tuesday.

Yoali Maclane, the outreach coordinator for the Cameron County Elections Department, says the county is ready to assist anyone who may need help during the voting process.

"Our poll workers, our election workers, we are there to assist in any way possible," Maclane said. "Whether it's from reading the ballot to them if that's what they prefer, to helping them mark the ballot."

Because some voters may face challenges during the process, Maclane says poll workers will be at each location across the county to lend a helping hand.

"We also have our curbside in place so that if a voter can't actually get out of their vehicle, we can go to them," Maclane said.

