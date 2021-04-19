Elon Musk Foundation donates $459,000 to IDEA schools in Cameron County

Photo credit: MGN Online /Steve Jurvetson / CC BY 2.0

The Elon Musk Foundation awarded $459,000 to IDEA schools in Cameron County, the district announced Monday.

The funds will go towards science education, according to a news release from IDEA Public Schools.

The district said it will use the money to upgrade science lab equipment.

On the morning of the SN11 launch last month, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted he planned donate millions to schools in Cameron County, as well as the city of Brownsville for downtown revitalization.

