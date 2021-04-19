Elon Musk Foundation donates $459,000 to IDEA schools in Cameron County
The Elon Musk Foundation awarded $459,000 to IDEA schools in Cameron County, the district announced Monday.
The funds will go towards science education, according to a news release from IDEA Public Schools.
The district said it will use the money to upgrade science lab equipment.
On the morning of the SN11 launch last month, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted he planned donate millions to schools in Cameron County, as well as the city of Brownsville for downtown revitalization.
RELATED STORIES:
More News
News Video
-
Road maintenance in Brownsville causing concern for some drivers
-
Early voting kicks off with slow turnout in Cameron County
-
DHR Health hosts week-long walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics
-
Police chief: Two arrested in connection with Mercedes homicide investigation
-
'Listen to them': Spotting signs of child abuse