Elon Musk mural in Brownsville vandalized

A mural of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was vandalized Tuesday.

The mural, located on private property in downtown Brownsville on East Adams and 10th streets, was found with an anarchist symbol, and the words “deny, defend, depose” spray-painted over it.

Those same words were found on shell casings discovered at the scene of the December 2024 murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Brownsville Police Department and was told a police report had not been filed in connection with the vandalism.