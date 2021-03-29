Elon Musk: SpaceX SN-11 launch postponed after FAA inspector unable to reach Boca Chica facility

The much-anticipated launch of SpaceX’s Starship prototype SN-11 on Monday has been postponed not because of the weather— but because of a problem with the Federal Aviation Administration.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted Monday morning that the FAA couldn't get an inspector to the Boca Chica launch facility in time for a launch.

FAA inspector unable to reach Starbase in time for launch today. Postponed to no earlier than tomorrow. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2021

This isn't the first time Musk has tweeted about the FAA as the company tests the vehicle Musk hopes will eventually take humans to Mars.

In January, Musk blasted the FAA space division, saying it has a "fundamentally broken regulatory system" after the agency essentially grounded SN-9 temporarily. The FAA said the company violated its launch license during its December tests.

Musk said the launch is postponed to no earlier than Tuesday.

