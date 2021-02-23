FAA ends investigation into SpaceX Starship launches
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it was done investigating what happened during the crash landing of SpaceX's Starship SN9 and SN8 on Friday.
The FAA concluded SpaceX met safety requirements— Starship SN10 is now out on the launch stand.
SpaceX got the green light for static testing though the test set for Monday was cancelled.
