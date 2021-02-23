x

FAA ends investigation into SpaceX Starship launches

3 hours 13 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, February 23 2021 Feb 23, 2021 February 23, 2021 2:52 PM February 23, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it was done investigating what happened during the crash landing of SpaceX's Starship SN9 and SN8 on Friday.

The FAA concluded SpaceX met safety requirements— Starship SN10 is now out on the launch stand.  

SpaceX got the green light for static testing though the test set for Monday was cancelled.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days