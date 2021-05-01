Elsa PD: Parents arrested after father accidentally shoots 5-year-old daughter

Two parents are in custody after their 5-year-old daughter was shot by the father, the Elsa Police Department announced.

The daughter was admitted to a local hospital Thursday afternoon with gunshot wounds to her legs, according to a news release from the Elsa Police Department.

The mother, Miranda Trevino, 25, said the father - Porfirio Guerrero III had accidently shot their daughter at their residence located in the 300 block of East 3rd St. in Elsa at 5 a.m. that day

Guerrero admitted to the shooting when investigators made contact with him, police said.

“When asked why he had failed to get medical care for his daughter for approximately 10 hours after she had been shot, he stated that he panicked,” the release stated.

Guerrero was arrested and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault against a family member with a deadly weapon and endangering a child. His bond was set at $872,000

Trevino was also arrested and charged with failure to report and endangering a child. Her bond was set at $210,000.

Both parents remain in custody and their daughter is recovering in the hospital with non-life threating injuries, the release stated.