Elsa police: 15-year-old male arrested after threatening student with a gun at high school
A 15-year-old student was arrested Monday morning after allegedly threatening a student with a gun at Edcouch-Elsa High School, police said.
The high school was placed on lockdown due to the incident, according to a news release.
According to the news release from the Elsa Police Department, campus staff reported an incident involving a male student who allegedly threatened another student with a firearm on campus. The suspected student then fled the campus.
The news release said police officers were able to track down the suspected student at a residence on east 3rd Street in Elsa, where he was detained without incident.
Elsa police say the student faces charges including exhibiting a firearm on campus, terroristic threat and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
