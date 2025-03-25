Elsa police arrest convicted felon on drug, weapons charges
Elsa police arrested a convicted felon, identified as 46-year-old Herman De La Cruz Jr., of Elsa, on drug and weapons charges after initiating a traffic stop, according to a news release.
On March 23, officers initiated a traffic stop at around 10:20 p.m. on a red Chevrolet pickup truck on the 900 block of North Broadway, according to the news release.
The news release said the driver was identified as De La Cruz Jr. who was found to be a convicted felon. He was also found in possession of 22 grams of methamphetamine and also of a .45 caliber handgun.
De La Cruz was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the news release. He was arraigned on Monday and issued a $40,000 bond.
