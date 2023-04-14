Elsa police chief: Shooting death of teen linked to robbery gone wrong

Two juveniles were charged with murder in connection with the November 2022 shooting death of a 17-year-old teen, according to the Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis.

The body of Gianni Ruiz was discovered at the 300 block of West 3rd Street by officers with the Elsa Police Department who responded to a report of shots fired at the location.

Two males, ages 15 and 16, were arrested for their participation in what McGinnis described as a “robbery in which someone was killed.”

“During the course of this investigation, it was discovered that the victim and two juveniles had been setting up drug deals and then robbing the dealers of their drugs and or cash,” McGinnis stated in a news release.

One of the teens was detained with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The investigation remains active, McGinnis added.

Those with any information on the murder are urged to contact the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.