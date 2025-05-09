Elsa police: Couple arrested after assaulting 70-year-old man outside JFK Elementary School

A married couple were arrested after they allegedly assaulted an elderly man outside of John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Elsa.

According to Elsa police, 30-year-old Monica Edith Zarate and 30-year-old Matthew Avery Ybarra assaulted a 70-year-old outside the school following a verbal altercation.

Elsa police said officers responded to a disturbance at the school on Monday at around 9 a.m. involving a parent and an elderly male.

Police said initial reports revealed Zarate improperly parked her vehicle in front of the school. The elderly male approached her and informed her she was not allowed to park there and a verbal altercation followed.

After moving her vehicle, Zarate continued the confrontation with the elderly male. At that time Zarate's husband, Ybarra, ran toward the male and pushed him to the ground, according to police.

Police said Ybarra kicked the male and Zarate began spraying him with pepper spray, causing bodily injury and impairment.

Zarate was arrested at the scene on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, according to police. The elderly man was treated and released at the scene.

Police said Ybarra fled the scene but was located and arrested on Thursday on charges of injury to a child, elderly, disabled with intent to cause bodily injury, obstruction or retaliation and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with further information in connection with the case is urged to contact the Elsa Investigative Division Police Department at 956-262-4721.