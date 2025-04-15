Elsa police: Junior high student detained for making several threatening statements against the school

A male student at Truan Junior High School in Elsa was detained on Tuesday after making several threatening statements against the school, according to a news release.

The news release said on April 10, a 13-year-old male student was overheard saying he was going to "shoot up the school." That statement was reported to school administration.

The Elsa Police Department were notified on April 11 and the investigation revealed the juvenile had already been interviewed by school officials. The juvenile was suspended and released to his parents, according to the news release.

The news release said police also learned the student made similar threatening statements several times throughout the day. School personnel "expressed concerns that the juvenile posed a credible threat to the safety of students and staff."

Elsa police detained the student on Tuesday and remanded him to the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center. He faces charges of terroristic threat to cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury, according to the news release.