Emergency birth kits donated to Border Patrol agents to help women in labor on the banks of the Rio Grande

A McAllen teen donated 50 birth kits to help U.S. Border Patrol agents carry out emergency deliveries on the banks of the Rio Grande.

The kits were assembled by 17-year-old Vincent Honrubia, who personally purchased the delivery materials and assembled the kits.

Inside the kits are several items, such as diapers, a sterile clamp, scalpel and diapers.

“[This fiscal year] we’ve encountered 11 female migrants that have given birth on the river banks,” U.S. Border Patrol Agent Omar Medina said. “Last fiscal year, we did a total number of 20 female migrants that were delivered."

The McAllen teen would hear about these stories while doing humanitarian work with Sister Norma Pimentel at the Catholic Charities Respite Center.

"It’s definitely going to make an impact and make sure the baby and the mother is OK," Pimentel said.

Honrubia’s father, DHR Health Neonatal Medical Director Dr. Dynio Honrubia, said he'll be working with his son and other advocates to write a grant request to fund more emergency kits for U.S. Border Patrol agents across the entire southwest border.