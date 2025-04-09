Emergency officials urging Valley residents to complete iSTAT survey

There were several neighborhoods in Harlingen that were hit especially hard by the March 2025 thunderstorm that flooded several areas.

Representatives from state, federal and local organizations visited a Harlingen neighborhood Wednesday to assess the damage.

La Union del Pueblo Entero, or LUPE, was there to encourage residents to fill out the state’s damage survey, iSTAT.

The survey records the flood damage, and helps cities and counties get a full picture of all the damages.

“We need to hear it from the individuals that live here,” Amber Arriaga Salinas with LUPE said. “There are still many more that were affected that have not completed their iSTAT survey."

Salinas said just one in 10 people she spoke to on Wednesday had filled out the form.

Cameron County Emergency Manger Tom Huschen said the county is waiting for those relief agencies to finish their field visits and announce what's next.

If funds from FEMA become available, it would help residents whose homes were flooded.

Emergency management officials and volunteers want all people affected to fill out those iSTAT forms.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management said more than 7,000 submissions from the Rio Grande Valley have been recorded as of Wednesday.

Of those, around 3,000 homes were reported as destroyed or having major storm damage

The American Red Cross is also using the iSTAT survey to see who qualifies for financial help.

Channel 5 News was told the organization is reaching out to people whose homes were damaged by the March storm.

