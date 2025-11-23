Emergency response exercise conducted at McAllen airport
Dozens of law enforcement officers and first responders from nearly 30 agencies were at the McAllen International Airport Friday, but not to respond to an emergency.
The agencies participated in a full-scale emergency response exercise.
Volunteers acted as victims to make the drills more realistic.
“The first responders, our fire department, are tagging each one of those people or travelers and from there they're transported,” McAllen Miller International Airport Aviation director Jeremy Santoscoy said. “And as they're being transported, all that identification is being put into a system and that way we're able to track them.”
First responders also tested out a new patient tracking technology system. They train like this every three years to keep up with technology.
