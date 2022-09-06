Employee killed in workplace accident, Pharr police say

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

An employee died after being trapped under a box trailer Tuesday morning, according to Pharr authorities.

At about 9:38 a.m., Pharr firefighters responded to 4001 N. Cage Boulevard regarding a man entrapped under a box trailer, Fire Department Chief Pilar Rodriguez said.

Firefighters were able to extricate the man, but he succumbed to his injuries.

"What we know is one of the employees was working on one of the trucks, and somehow fell on top of the employee," Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey said. "It's only one employee who was injured fatally, obviously, but nobody else was injured. It's just really unfortunate, awful accident, but really, it's a workplace accident, and we're investigating the incident."

Harvey says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be called in to investigate.