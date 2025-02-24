Employees at two La Joya ISD campuses must reapply for next school year

Employees at two La Joya Independent School District elementary campuses will have to reapply for their jobs next school year.

It's part of a new effort to improve the schools, which are both under performing, according to the district.

Both elementary schools, the Juan N. Seguin Elementary School and Evangelina Garza Elementary School, will begin the new ACE program this fall.

Besides the possible new staff, the program adds an hour to each school day. That extra hour does come with extra pay.

Employees at the two schools will receive a stipend. Principals will get $15,000, $12,500 for assistant principals, $10,000 for teachers and $7,500 for other employees.

All current employees will have to reapply to keep their jobs. The district said they do hope to keep as many current teachers and staff as they can, but they'll be competing against other applicants.

"We're looking at their growth data. How are they growing students? How do they work with students? We're watching lessons," La Joya ISD Chief of Human Capital and Talent Development Jaime Miller said. "We want people to stay in La Joya, but we also want to recruit the top talent for these two campuses."

The district is asking for a three-year commitment from any applicants.

They won't have to sign any contracts, but are encouraged to stay so they can implement the special trainings they'll receive.