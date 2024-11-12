x

Enactus UTRGV seeks to feed over 1,100 families this Thanksgiving

6 hours 55 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, November 11 2024 Nov 11, 2024 November 11, 2024 5:27 PM November 11, 2024 in News - Local

A Rio Grande Valley organization is seeking to feed over 1,100 families this Thanksgiving.

Enactus RGV is holding their annual Thanksgiving food drive, Cansgiving. They’re asking people to donate to their GoFundMe to help them raise $12,300 to feed families in need.

