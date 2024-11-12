Enactus UTRGV seeks to feed over 1,100 families this Thanksgiving

A Rio Grande Valley organization is seeking to feed over 1,100 families this Thanksgiving.

Enactus RGV is holding their annual Thanksgiving food drive, Cansgiving. They’re asking people to donate to their GoFundMe to help them raise $12,300 to feed families in need.

