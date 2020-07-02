Enjoying the city beach under South Padre Island emergency order

With 25 different locations, beach accesses owned by the city of South Padre Island are still open to the public, but not without rules.

On Tuesday, SPI Mayor Patrick McNulty imposed restrictions on both beach vendors and visitors. The main different between the two — the setup.

Vendors are only allowed to preset one row of lounge equipment with a second row to be setup on demand only. Both visitors and vendors will have to follow these rules to enjoy the beach this Fourth of July weekend or face a fine of up to $500.

Watch the video above for the full report.