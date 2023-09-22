Entrepreneurial program teaches McAllen students how to pitch business ideas

McAllen Independent School District high school students are getting ahead in the business world thanks to a new program at the district.

The students will get to pitch their business ideas to business leaders in the community.

Over 200 students are enrolled in the program. They have to create a business plan that will solve a problem by the end of the school year and just like the t-v show, Shark Tank, present it to judges for a chance at winning $10,000.

McAllen ISD senior Lance Salinas said he and his group are in the early stages of the project. He said the issues he has noticed around the community include traffic, bus routes and sports gear protection.

Salinas says the goal is to create something that will make a difference and hopefully follow in the footsteps of his mom in becoming an entrepreneur.

"It's important now because we have guidance by our teacher and that we're going to have a mentor coming in. So, it really helps out. And now that it's, we're still early on in our adulthood, transitioning into adulthood. So, it's easier now because we do have that mentor guiding us and guiding us in the right direction," Salinas said.

Each group will have to research, gather data and build a prototype that they will present to judges.

During the process, the students will get mentored by community business leaders who will invest their time and knowledge.

The district is looking for community business leaders to help mentor and guide the students.