ERCOT issues fourth energy conservation request this week

Photo credit: MGN online

Citing high demand and low operating reserves expected in the evening, ERCOT issued an energy conservation request for Friday.

As part of the request, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use between the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to a news release.

The request is being made due to continued low wind-power generation and high demand.

“We expect these conditions to persist through the weekend because of extreme heat and ask Texans to stay tuned for additional communications this weekend,” ERCOT stated in the news release. “Current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of expected low wind-power generation and high demand. ERCOT will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day and will keep the public informed through our communications channels.”

Friday marks the fourth energy conservation request ERCOT released this week.

Energy conservation tips can be found online.