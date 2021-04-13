ERCOT requesting energy conservation, may enter emergency conditions

Photo Credit: MGN Online

The state’s main power grid operator asked Texans to conserve power into the evening Tuesday due to high energy outages and higher than expected demand for electricity.

“Due to a combination of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand from a stalled cold front over Texas, ERCOT may enter into emergency conditions this afternoon,” Electric Reliability Council of Texas Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson said in a statement.

Despite the energy conservation, Rickerson said ERCOT is not expecting customer outages.

“Rather, this emergency declaration allows us to access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line,” Rickerson said.