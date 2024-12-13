x

Escobares police investigating after several cars broken into at church and funeral home parking lots

Escobares police investigating after several cars broken into at church and funeral home parking lots
1 hour 36 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, December 13 2024 Dec 13, 2024 December 13, 2024 8:01 PM December 13, 2024 in News - Local

The Escobares Police Department is investigating after several cars were broken into in the parking lots of a church and a funeral home.

The break-ins happened as a rosary was going on at the Sacred Heart Church, and two funerals were being held at the nearby Rodriguez Funeral Home Thursday at around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Surveillance footage provided by police showed a suspect walking around the parking lot. Police suspect the unidentified individual used a master key to open the doors of three vehicles. 

Police said the suspect stole money from two vehicles, and a jacket, a pair of sunglasses, a radar detector and an engagement ring from the other vehicle.

Those with any information in connection with the break-ins are urged to contact the Escobares Police Department at 956-847-1200.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days