Escobares police investigating after several cars broken into at church and funeral home parking lots

The Escobares Police Department is investigating after several cars were broken into in the parking lots of a church and a funeral home.

The break-ins happened as a rosary was going on at the Sacred Heart Church, and two funerals were being held at the nearby Rodriguez Funeral Home Thursday at around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Surveillance footage provided by police showed a suspect walking around the parking lot. Police suspect the unidentified individual used a master key to open the doors of three vehicles.

Police said the suspect stole money from two vehicles, and a jacket, a pair of sunglasses, a radar detector and an engagement ring from the other vehicle.

Those with any information in connection with the break-ins are urged to contact the Escobares Police Department at 956-847-1200.