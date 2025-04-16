Escobares residents calling for city to address drainage issues

Neighbors in Escobares are asking the city to help with drainage issues.

They say the creeks in their neighborhoods can't hold enough water and flood the only route to their homes.

"People are not going to be able to enter or exit. This is the only way in and the only way out," Escobares City Secretary Esmeralda Zarate said. "It is something that is in dire need for us to resolve."

It's been an issue for a while, but the city says some creeks got damaged in the recent flood.

"You have to come in through here, and through here you have to leave," resident Laura Garcia said. "If I need to leave with the car, I can't, I'm stuck here, flooded."

For 22 years, Garcia has dealt with flooding on the only road in and out of her Escobares neighborhood.

She lives near the Arroyo San Julian, one of the city's creeks that helps move water out of town. She says the March flood was too much for the creek to handle and left her neighborhood trapped.

In January, 23 neighbors submitted a petition to the city asking to address issues with the creeks, including debris and trash build up.

Escobares Mayor Fernando Garza says it's long overdue for a cleaning and an upgrade.

"We need bigger drainage. You can see it here, it's too small," Garza said.

Garza says the creeks get weaker with each rain and after the recent storm, the roadway over the Arroyo started sinking.

He says this is one of their most important drain systems because it takes in a lot of water that drains out from Roma, and if it can't move through, it stays in Escobares.

"As you can see, right here, there's been cracks and it's getting worse. I think because of things like this, and if we get more rain, I think it's going to collapse," Garza said.

Garza says they're looking for grants to help fix and expand their creeks and plan to meet with officials from USDA and Congressman Henry Cuellar's office.

Watch the video above for the full story.