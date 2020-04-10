Essential businesses turn to plexi glass for extra safety

MCALLEN – As coronavirus cases increase in the Rio Grande Valley, essential businesses are turning to plexi glass to keep their employees and community virus free.

The plexi glass screens serve as a barrier of protection between a healthy person and someone who may be possibly infected with coronavirus.

Health experts say the basics like washing your hands and following social distancing guidelines are also important to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

