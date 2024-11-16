x

Estudiante de la Semana: Evelyn Leal de Sharyland ISD

1 day 16 hours 13 minutes ago Thursday, November 14 2024 Nov 14, 2024 November 14, 2024 6:17 PM November 14, 2024 in Noticias RGV- Estudiante de la semana

El último reconocimiento para el "Estudiante de la Semana" entre KRGV, Noticias RGV y todos los patrocinadores que hacen posible este segmento, se queda en Harlingen.

Evelyn Leal es nuestra estudiante de la semana y asiste a la preparatoria Sharyland.

Vea el video para el reporte completo.

