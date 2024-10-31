x

Estudiante de la Semana: Shamya Canchola de Mission High School

Shamya Canchola es la "Estudiante de la Semana" de la escuela Mission High School, y nos comparte sus retos y triunfos que la han llevado a recibir grandes reconocimientos. 

Shamya planea asistir a la Universidad de Texas A&M en College Station o a UT Austin. Además, desea crear sus propios productos y ser emprendedora en el mundo de la belleza con artículos que no afecten la salud.

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

