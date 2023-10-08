Experts recommend Valley residents use special eyewear to see annual solar eclipse

In one week, residents can see an annular solar eclipse in the sky above the Valley. To watch it will require a pair of special glasses.

The McAllen Public Library was scheduled to hold glasses giveaway events on Saturday and Sunday, but a few hours into Saturday's event, they had given away all 5,000 pairs.

Sunday's giveaway event is now cancelled, but people can still buy a pair of the glasses at certain Valley stores, including HEB and Lowes.

So what exactly are Valley residents going to see on October 14?

The moon is going to move in between the earth and partially cover the sun.

"If you are right on the border, you're going to get a good sort of 80, 85, 90 percent eclipse," Co-Chair of the American Astronomical Society Eclipse Task Force Dr. Angela Speck said.

She says eclipses often happen, but next week's is unique because some parts of Texas will see a total eclipse in April.

In order to see the eclipse next week, people will need to prepare.

Speck says, even if you wear regular sunglass, you run the risk of burning your eyes' retina.

Recording the eclipse with your phone's camera is also something to reconsider.

STC Sciences Professor Jose Luis Cortez says the sun's rays during the eclipse can damage your camera's lens.

There are other safe ways to watch the eclipse, such as using a colander or standing underneath a tree to look up through the leaves, you'll be able to see the eclipse on the ground.

Either way, Speck recommends getting a pair of eclipse glasses.

Watch the video above for the full story.