Experts say border surge due to violence and extreme poverty

The journey into the United States is long and dangerous for many migrants.

Experts say violence and extreme poverty are some of the reasons people make the journey to seek asylum.

In a press conference, Gov. Greg Abbott said migrant children are likely to become victims of human trafficking in Mexico.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said many migrants are threatened by Mexican cartels while heading towards the U.S.

"When the cartel says, 'if you talk we're going to kill your family'," McCraw said. "They actually mean that."

But some experts in Mexican organized crime said the argument is misleading.

Guadalupe Correa Cabrera a Mexico political expert at George Mason University said that logic is 'exaggerated.'

"This is just unidimensional," Cabrera said. "Just like linking immigration to drug trafficking, which is not the way to do it."

Experts say some migrants are escaping from recruitment from gangs in their home countries, while others look to reunite with family in the U.S.

Now, Abbott is asking for President Biden to allow DPS troopers to interview migrant children at several facilities, to then go after organized crime in Mexico.

Human rights analysts say the problem is the current public health policy, which sends migrants across the border, keeping them from continuing with the asylum process.

Human Rights Analyst Clara Long said the Biden administration 'needs to end' the expulsions 'as quickly as possible.'