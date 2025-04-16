Experts say Valley residents should watch out for bees following recent storms

The March storms brought a lot of water and mosquitoes, and now experts say people need to watch out for bees.

Two weeks after one of the huge rain events that swept across the Rio Grande Valley, bees are making the most of it.

"So today, we're encountering a hive that the homeowner found underneath a shed," R9 Hive & Honey co-manager Devin Johnston said.

That discovery came when the owner used his forklift to move the shed from the foundation.

"They come at me," property owner Frank Coronado said. "My cows were all running, they were hitting each other, rolling on the ground."

Now they want to remove the danger, gently.

"We're actually encountering a split colony right now, it should be really fun, really interesting," Johnston said.

Johnston works with her mother Dawn. They run R9 Hive & Honey and do bee removals.

"The bees are definitely taking advantage of this. It's really helping them replenish their winter stores. So right now is a good time to see swarm activities," Johnston said.

The bees have been taking advantage of all the blooming flowers. Underneath the shed are a lot of combs to take out, and they're full of nectar.

"They're going to start sending out the new colonies to take advantage of this unprecedented wildflower," Johnston said.

As the colony fills up with nectar, the bees run out of space, and they start looking for new places to live. These Africanized bees can be very aggressive, and you should call an expert if you encounter a hive this big.

Bees are currently enjoying the flowers and looking for new homes.

