Experts warn buyers of fraud when online shopping

It's Cyber Monday, and experts are predicting more than $9 billion will be spent, but experts are also warning buyers.

When it comes to shopping online, the dash for deals isn't just for buyers, but for scammers as well.

James Quaid, CEO of Go Talk Wireless, says the number of fraud cases rose from 2.1 billion in 2020 to more than 9 billion is 2021.

He says they're especially common during the holidays because a lot more people are shopping online.

"Try and make sure that you're also using secure internet, not public Wi-Fi, you don't want to be entering personal details on public Wi-Fi," Quaid said.

There is a risk of being hacked on a public Wi-Fi network.

Hackers can use a software to remotely monitor your activity and get access to information like your credit card number or passwords.

Your information could fall into the wrong hands.

Something to also keep in mind this shopping season is buying from websites you've used before, and buying from big name companies like Amazon.

Experts say to also protect yourself by researching before you buy. If the deal looks too good, then it probably is.